Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,826.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.00.

BKNG stock opened at $1,711.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,674.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,651.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

