Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 140,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMS stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.