Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $134.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

