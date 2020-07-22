Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 277,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,511,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 45,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 80,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the period.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

