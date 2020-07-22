Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.