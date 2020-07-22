Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

