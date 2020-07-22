Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 370.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

