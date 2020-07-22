Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,432,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,778,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,311,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

FICO opened at $416.91 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.09 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

