Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

