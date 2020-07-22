Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 204,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 34,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.