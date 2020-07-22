Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in National General by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National General in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National General in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in National General in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National General in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. National General Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. National General’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.