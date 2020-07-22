Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3,416.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $111,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 47.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Matson Inc has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.