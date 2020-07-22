Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,508,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,621,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,852 shares of company stock worth $72,797,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

