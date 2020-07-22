Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

