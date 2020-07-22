Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franks International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franks International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 193.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $451.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $221,529.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,611,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,908,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

