Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,054,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,158,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

