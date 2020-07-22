Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.