Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

