Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,745 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,346,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

