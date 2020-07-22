Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,451 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL stock opened at $198.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $201.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

