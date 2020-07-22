Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

