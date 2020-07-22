Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,293 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 324,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

AJG stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

