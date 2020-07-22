Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 740.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Terex by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,486. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

