Zealium 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $15,572.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002292 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,896,327 coins and its circulating supply is 13,896,327 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.