ZALANDO SE/ADR’s (ZLNDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ZALANDO SE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 622.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

