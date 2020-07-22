Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to “Buy”

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.55 on Monday. Draftkings has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Draftkings will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

