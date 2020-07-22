Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to Buy

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATM. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 195,450 shares of company stock worth $4,652,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.