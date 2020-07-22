Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Sell

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

OMF stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in OneMain by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in OneMain by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.