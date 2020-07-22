Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BRX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

