Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Sell

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised CENTRICA PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.