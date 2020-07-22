Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Sell

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. "

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $564.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.01. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

