Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 137.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 154.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,650.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 315.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

