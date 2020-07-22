Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Hold

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCT. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $57.55 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 740.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.