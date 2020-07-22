Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.47). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYNE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.09.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

