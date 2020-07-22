Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.54). Zillow Group reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.23. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.