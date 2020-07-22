Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.28). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,086,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

