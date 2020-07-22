Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 354,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

