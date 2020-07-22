Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.75). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lowered HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

