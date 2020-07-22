Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

CLXT stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

