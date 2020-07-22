Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Lovesac by 47.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lovesac by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

