Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.75). Hess posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

