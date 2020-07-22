Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to Post -$2.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Hertz Global reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 414.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Hertz Global’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at $165,657.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth $124,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 255.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 83,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the period.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.