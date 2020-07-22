Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Energizer by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR opened at $48.87 on Friday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.