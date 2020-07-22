Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.58). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,952,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $2,296,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $589,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,059,667 over the last ninety days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

