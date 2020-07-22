Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $154.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

