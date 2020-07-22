Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HLX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 507,116 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

