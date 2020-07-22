Zacks: Analysts Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 19.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,084,000 after buying an additional 3,113,626 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,630,000 after buying an additional 1,171,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,275,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,044,000 after buying an additional 367,038 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,040,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

