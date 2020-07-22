Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

