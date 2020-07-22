Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to Announce $3.00 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will report $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,260.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 555,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,740,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 96,193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 18.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

