Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

HZO opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.85.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,993 shares of company stock worth $3,076,628. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarineMax by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MarineMax by 825.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

